Happy Birthday Ons Jabeur: 10 quotes from the Tunisian tennis star

Image credits: Getty

Personal Achievement

"I want to prove to myself that I can do something big in tennis."

Impactful Role Model

"I want to inspire the young generation back home."

Making Tennis History

"I want to make history in tennis for my country."

Strong Support System

"I have a great support system behind me."

Perseverance

"Dream big and never give up."

Hard Work Pays Off

"I've worked really hard to get to where I am."

Enjoying the Journey

"I want to enjoy every moment on the court."

Aiming for the Top

"I've always dreamed of being in the top 10."

Empowering Arab Women

"I want to show that Arab women can do something special in sports."

Inspiring Others

"It's really nice to see people looking up to me."

