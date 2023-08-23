Happy Birthday Deepti Sharma; 10 quotes by the Indian all-rounder

CRICKET
"Cricket has been my passion from a very young age. It's not just a sport; it's a way of life for me."
"Every time I step onto the field, I give my all. I believe in continuous improvement and pushing my limits."
"Representing India is a dream come true for me. The jersey carries a lot of pride, and I'm honoured to wear it."
"I'm grateful for the support and guidance I've received from my coaches, family, and friends throughout my cricketing journey."
"I find inspiration in the challenges I face. They motivate me to strive harder and never give up."
"Teamwork is crucial in cricket. The camaraderie among teammates is what makes the victories even more special."
"In cricket, as in life, there are ups and downs. It's how you handle the lows that truly define your character."
"I believe in setting goals and working tirelessly to achieve them. It's important to have a clear vision of where you want to reach."
"Hard work, dedication, and perseverance are the keys to success in cricket, as in any other field."
"Cricket has taught me valuable life lessons - discipline, patience, and the importance of maintaining a positive mindset."