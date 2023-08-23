CRICKET

Happy Birthday Deepti Sharma; 10 quotes by the Indian all-rounder

Image credits: Getty

Passion Fuels My Cricket Journey

"Cricket has been my passion from a very young age. It's not just a sport; it's a way of life for me."

Image credits: Getty

Striving for Improvement Every Day

"Every time I step onto the field, I give my all. I believe in continuous improvement and pushing my limits."

Image credits: Getty

Honoured to Represent India

"Representing India is a dream come true for me. The jersey carries a lot of pride, and I'm honoured to wear it."

Image credits: Getty

Grateful for Support Along the Cricket Journey

"I'm grateful for the support and guidance I've received from my coaches, family, and friends throughout my cricketing journey."

Image credits: Getty

Challenges Fuel My Determination

"I find inspiration in the challenges I face. They motivate me to strive harder and never give up."

Image credits: Getty

Teamwork Makes Victories Shine Bright

"Teamwork is crucial in cricket. The camaraderie among teammates is what makes the victories even more special."

Image credits: Getty

Character Tested in Both Cricket and Life

"In cricket, as in life, there are ups and downs. It's how you handle the lows that truly define your character."

Image credits: Getty

Setting Goals and Chasing Dreams

"I believe in setting goals and working tirelessly to achieve them. It's important to have a clear vision of where you want to reach."

Image credits: Getty

Hard Work Paves the Path to Success

"Hard work, dedication, and perseverance are the keys to success in cricket, as in any other field."

Image credits: Getty

Cricket's Lessons

"Cricket has taught me valuable life lessons - discipline, patience, and the importance of maintaining a positive mindset."

Image credits: Getty
