Happy Birthday Lasith Malinga; 10 famous quotes by Slinga Malinga

"Every time I bowl, I want to make a difference for my team. I want to be the match-winner."
"My job as a bowler is to make the batsman uncomfortable. If I can do that, I am happy."
"Being mentally strong is key to performing consistently in pressure situations."
"I always try to give my best for my team and my country. I don't care about personal records."
"My bowling style is my identity. I won't change it for anyone."
"I believe in myself. I believe in my ability. I believe I can make a difference."
"Experience has taught me how to handle different situations on the field."
"I always play with a smile on my face. Enjoying the game is important."
"Cricket is like a puzzle; you need to find the right pieces and put them together."
"I want to inspire young cricketers to believe in themselves and never give up."