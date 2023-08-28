CRICKET

Happy Birthday Lasith Malinga; 10 famous quotes by Slinga Malinga

Bowling Mantra

"Every time I bowl, I want to make a difference for my team. I want to be the match-winner."

Making Batsmen Uncomfortable

"My job as a bowler is to make the batsman uncomfortable. If I can do that, I am happy."

Key to Consistency

"Being mentally strong is key to performing consistently in pressure situations."

Malinga's Priority

"I always try to give my best for my team and my country. I don't care about personal records."

Malinga on Bowling Style

"My bowling style is my identity. I won't change it for anyone."

Believe in Myself

"I believe in myself. I believe in my ability. I believe I can make a difference."

On-Field Wisdom

"Experience has taught me how to handle different situations on the field."

Smile and Play

"I always play with a smile on my face. Enjoying the game is important."

Approach to Success

"Cricket is like a puzzle; you need to find the right pieces and put them together."

Inspiring the Youth

"I want to inspire young cricketers to believe in themselves and never give up."

