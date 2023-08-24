CRICKET

India's dominance in Asia Cup: A historical overview of their triumphs

1984

India emerged as the winners of the inaugural Asia Cup, defeating Pakistan in the final.

1986

India shared the title with Sri Lanka after the final match was abandoned due to rain.

1988

India clinched their second Asia Cup title by defeating Sri Lanka in the final.

1995

India secured their third Asia Cup championship, overcoming Sri Lanka in the final.

2000

India triumphed in the Asia Cup, defeating Sri Lanka in a closely contested final.

2008

India won the Asia Cup by defeating Sri Lanka in a high-scoring final.

2010

India claimed the Asia Cup title, beating Sri Lanka in the final.

2014

India won their sixth Asia Cup championship by defeating Pakistan in the final.

2016

In a departure from the usual format, the Asia Cup was played in the Twenty20 format, and India emerged victorious by defeating Bangladesh in the final.

2018

India won their seventh Asia Cup title by overcoming Bangladesh in the final.

