CRICKET
India emerged as the winners of the inaugural Asia Cup, defeating Pakistan in the final.
India shared the title with Sri Lanka after the final match was abandoned due to rain.
India clinched their second Asia Cup title by defeating Sri Lanka in the final.
India secured their third Asia Cup championship, overcoming Sri Lanka in the final.
India triumphed in the Asia Cup, defeating Sri Lanka in a closely contested final.
India won the Asia Cup by defeating Sri Lanka in a high-scoring final.
India claimed the Asia Cup title, beating Sri Lanka in the final.
India won their sixth Asia Cup championship by defeating Pakistan in the final.
In a departure from the usual format, the Asia Cup was played in the Twenty20 format, and India emerged victorious by defeating Bangladesh in the final.
India won their seventh Asia Cup title by overcoming Bangladesh in the final.