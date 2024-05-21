Happy Birthday Novak Djokovic: Top 10 moments of his legendary career

Sports
Djokovic won his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in 2008, defeating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the final. This victory marked his arrival as a major force in tennis.
Djokovic completed his career Grand Slam by winning the French Open in 2016. He defeated Murray in the final, becoming the eighth man in history to win all four Grand Slam titles.
Djokovic won his seventh Australian Open title in 2019, surpassing the previous record held by Roy Emerson and Roger Federer. He defeated Rafael Nadal in the finals.
Djokovic won an epic Wimbledon final against Roger Federer in 2019. The match, lasting nearly five hours, was the longest singles final in Wimbledon history.
Djokovic has finished as the year-end No. 1 in the ATP rankings multiple times, tying Pete Sampras' record of six times in 2020.
Djokovic became the first player in history to win all nine ATP Masters 1000 titles in 2018, completing the "Career Golden Masters."
Djokovic has brilliant records against both Federer and Nadal, cementing his status as one of the greatest players of all time and dominating two of his biggest rivals.
Djokovic won a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, showcasing his talent on the international stage and bringing pride to Serbia.