Happy Birthday Novak Djokovic: Top 10 moments of his legendary career

Image credits: Instagram

First Grand Slam Title – Australian Open 2008

Djokovic won his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in 2008, defeating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the final. This victory marked his arrival as a major force in tennis.

Image credits: Instagram

Completing the Career Grand Slam – French Open 2016

Djokovic completed his career Grand Slam by winning the French Open in 2016. He defeated Murray in the final, becoming the eighth man in history to win all four Grand Slam titles.

Image credits: Instagram

Record-Breaking 7th Australian Open Title – 2019

Djokovic won his seventh Australian Open title in 2019, surpassing the previous record held by Roy Emerson and Roger Federer. He defeated Rafael Nadal in the finals.

Image credits: Instagram

Historic Wimbledon Victory – 2019

Djokovic won an epic Wimbledon final against Roger Federer in 2019. The match, lasting nearly five hours, was the longest singles final in Wimbledon history.

Image credits: Instagram

Year-End No. 1 Record

Djokovic has finished as the year-end No. 1 in the ATP rankings multiple times, tying Pete Sampras' record of six times in 2020. 

Image credits: Instagram

Winning All Nine ATP Masters 1000 Titles

Djokovic became the first player in history to win all nine ATP Masters 1000 titles in 2018, completing the "Career Golden Masters." 

Image credits: Instagram

Eclipsing Federer and Nadal in Head-to-Head Rivalries

Djokovic has brilliant records against both Federer and Nadal, cementing his status as one of the greatest players of all time and dominating two of his biggest rivals.

Image credits: Instagram

Olympic Bronze Medal – 2008 Beijing Olympics

Djokovic won a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, showcasing his talent on the international stage and bringing pride to Serbia.

Image credits: Instagram
