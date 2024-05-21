CRICKET

Happy Birthday Sarfaraz Ahmed:Top 10 knocks by former Pakistan skipper

Champions Trophy Final 2017 vs India

Sarfaraz led Pakistan to winning the Champions Trophy final against India. His captaincy was instrumental in securing their first Champions Trophy title.

50 vs Sri Lanka, ICC Champions Trophy 2017

In a must-win group match, Sarfaraz scored a crucial unbeaten 61, guiding Pakistan to victory and securing their spot in the semi-finals.

89 vs Ireland, 2013*

In a crucial ODI, Sarfaraz scored an unbeaten 89, helping Pakistan chase down a challenging total against Ireland and demonstrated his ability to anchor the chase.

112 vs England, 2015

Sarfaraz's maiden Test century came against England, where he scored 112 runs off 195 balls. His aggressive yet calculated approach helped Pakistan post a formidable total.

96 vs Australia, 2016

In a Test match against Australia in Brisbane, Sarfaraz played a resilient innings of 96, helping Pakistan recover from a precarious position. 

74 vs South Africa, 2013

Sarfaraz's gritty 74 in a Test match against South Africa in Dubai was crucial in a low-scoring encounter. His performance showcased his ability to handle pressure.

90 vs New Zealand, 2014*

In a Test match in Dubai, Sarfaraz scored an unbeaten 90, helping Pakistan secure a draw against New Zealand. His innings was marked by patience and resilience.

81 vs Sri Lanka, 2014

Sarfaraz's quickfire 81 in a Test match in Galle was instrumental in Pakistan setting up a competitive total. His aggressive batting helped shift the momentum in Pakistan's favour.

105 vs Bangladesh, 2015

In a crucial Test match in Dhaka, Sarfaraz scored 105, helping Pakistan post a strong first-innings total. His century was marked by fluent stroke play and solid technique

Leadership in the 2019 ICC World Cup

Although Pakistan did not make it to the semi-finals, Sarfaraz's leadership and key performances, including a fighting 55 against New Zealand, kept Pakistan's hopes alive.

