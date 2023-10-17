Sports

Happy Birthday Martina Navratilova; 10 quotes by the Tennis Legend

Involvement vs Commitment

"The difference between involvement and commitment is like ham and eggs. The chicken is involved; the pig is committed."

Breaking Free from Labels

"Labels are for filing. Labels are for clothing. Labels are not for people."

Perception Defines Ability

"Disability is a matter of perception. If you can do just one thing well, you're needed by someone."

Savoring the Brief Victory

"The moment of victory is much too short to live for that and nothing else."

Unlimited Potential

"I think the key is for women not to set any limits."

Embracing Impermanence for Inner Peace

"The only way to truly find peace is to accept the reality of impermanence."

Preparation Meets Opportunity

"I'm not a believer in luck. I think it's a matter of preparation meeting opportunity."

Consistency Counts

"It's easier to maintain a good performance than to recover from a bad one."

Balance and Focus

"When you play, play hard; when you work, don't play at all."

True Greatness in Sports

"The mark of great sportsmen is not how good they are at their best, but how good they are at their worst."

