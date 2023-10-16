CRICKET

Afghanistan beat England: Revisiting 6 greatest World Cup upsets

Afghanistan's historic World Cup 2023 win

Afghanistan caused one of the biggest upsets in the history of World Cup as they outclassed defending champions England by 69 runs on Sunday.

1. 1983 - India vs West Indies

The Kapil Dev-led India floored two-time defending champions (1975, 1979) West Indies by 43 runs to win their maiden title at the iconic Lord's.

2. 1983 - Zimbabwe vs Australia

The 1983 edition saw another upset when Zimbabwe suprised the cricketing world by upsetting Australia by 13 runs at Trent Bridge on their World Cup debut.

3. 2011 - Ireland vs England

Ireland produced a giant killing act when a Kevin O'Brien-inspired team downed England, chasing down a mammoth 328 with three wickets in Bangalore.

4. 1996 - Kenya vs West Indies

Playing their maiden World Cup, Kenya scripted a dramatic upset by defeating West Indies by 73 runs in Pune.

5. 1999 - Bangladesh vs Pakistan

Bangladesh shocked Pakistan in an inconsequential match at Northampton. Bangladesh made 223/9 and in reply Pakistan were bundled out for 161.

6. 2007 - India vs Bangladesh

Bangladesh eliminated India from 2007 World Cup after chasing down a target of 192 in 48.3 overs with five wickets intact.

