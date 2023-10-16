Afghanistan beat England: Revisiting 6 greatest World Cup upsets

CRICKET
Afghanistan caused one of the biggest upsets in the history of World Cup as they outclassed defending champions England by 69 runs on Sunday.
The Kapil Dev-led India floored two-time defending champions (1975, 1979) West Indies by 43 runs to win their maiden title at the iconic Lord's.
The 1983 edition saw another upset when Zimbabwe suprised the cricketing world by upsetting Australia by 13 runs at Trent Bridge on their World Cup debut.
Ireland produced a giant killing act when a Kevin O'Brien-inspired team downed England, chasing down a mammoth 328 with three wickets in Bangalore.
Playing their maiden World Cup, Kenya scripted a dramatic upset by defeating West Indies by 73 runs in Pune.
Bangladesh shocked Pakistan in an inconsequential match at Northampton. Bangladesh made 223/9 and in reply Pakistan were bundled out for 161.
Bangladesh eliminated India from 2007 World Cup after chasing down a target of 192 in 48.3 overs with five wickets intact.