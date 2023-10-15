Happy Birthday Charles Leclerc: 10 quotes by the Ferrari driver

Sports
"I've always dreamed of being a Formula 1 driver, and now I'm living my dream."
"You have to take risks to win in Formula 1. It's part of the game."
"I'm very competitive, and I always want to be at the top."
"I always try to learn from every experience and become a better driver."
"Success in Formula 1 is a result of hard work, dedication, and a great team."
"The adrenaline rush you get when you're on the track is addictive. It's what keeps me going."
"Mental strength is as important as physical strength in racing. You need both to succeed."
"Every race is a new challenge, and you have to adapt and perform at your best every time."
"I'm grateful for every opportunity I've had in my racing career, and I'll keep working hard to achieve more."
"Being a part of Ferrari is a dream come true. It's an honor to represent such an iconic team."