Sports

Happy Birthday Charles Leclerc: 10 quotes by the Ferrari driver

Image credits: Getty

F1 Aspirations

"I've always dreamed of being a Formula 1 driver, and now I'm living my dream."

Image credits: Getty

Embracing Risks for Victory

"You have to take risks to win in Formula 1. It's part of the game."

Image credits: Getty

Quest for Excellence

"I'm very competitive, and I always want to be at the top."

Image credits: Getty

Constant Learning for Racing Mastery

"I always try to learn from every experience and become a better driver."

Image credits: Getty

Winning Formula

"Success in Formula 1 is a result of hard work, dedication, and a great team."

Image credits: Getty

Racing Addiction

"The adrenaline rush you get when you're on the track is addictive. It's what keeps me going."

Image credits: Getty

Mental Fortitude

"Mental strength is as important as physical strength in racing. You need both to succeed."

Image credits: Getty

Meeting Racing Challenges Head-On

"Every race is a new challenge, and you have to adapt and perform at your best every time."

Image credits: Getty

Gratitude and Ambition

"I'm grateful for every opportunity I've had in my racing career, and I'll keep working hard to achieve more."

Image credits: Getty

Ferrari Glory

"Being a part of Ferrari is a dream come true. It's an honor to represent such an iconic team."

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One