CRICKET
"In cricket, my superhero has always been my father."
"When you are captaining a side, it's not about proving your ability, it's about achieving results and getting the best out of the team."
"I don't think I would have bowled the way I did if not for my arm injury. The arm injury was a blessing in disguise."
"It's not always about the stats; it's about making a difference on the field and contributing to the team's success."
"Pressure is a reflection of your ambition; so, I don't feel pressure. I feel excitement. Pressure is when you don't know what you're doing."
"As a bowler, you have to make sure you stick to your strengths and not get carried away with what the batsman is trying to do."
"You don't play for revenge; you play for respect and pride."
"In cricket, my important lesson was never give up; you have good days, you have bad days, but the important thing is to bounce back."
"Cricket is a team sport, and individuals win matches, but teams win championships."
"Mistakes are part of the game. It's how well you recover from them, that's the mark of a great player."