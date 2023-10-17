CRICKET

Happy Birthday Anil Kumble; 10 inspirational quotes by 'Jumbo'

Celebrating a Father's Influence

"In cricket, my superhero has always been my father."

Achieving Results and Team Unity

"When you are captaining a side, it's not about proving your ability, it's about achieving results and getting the best out of the team."

Blessings in Disguise

"I don't think I would have bowled the way I did if not for my arm injury. The arm injury was a blessing in disguise."

Prioritising Impact Over Statistics

"It's not always about the stats; it's about making a difference on the field and contributing to the team's success."

Seeing Challenges as Excitement

"Pressure is a reflection of your ambition; so, I don't feel pressure. I feel excitement. Pressure is when you don't know what you're doing."

Sticking to Strengths as a Bowler

"As a bowler, you have to make sure you stick to your strengths and not get carried away with what the batsman is trying to do."

Pursuit of Respect

"You don't play for revenge; you play for respect and pride."

Bouncing Back

"In cricket, my important lesson was never give up; you have good days, you have bad days, but the important thing is to bounce back."

Team Dynamics and Triumphs

"Cricket is a team sport, and individuals win matches, but teams win championships."

Embracing Mistakes

"Mistakes are part of the game. It's how well you recover from them, that's the mark of a great player."

