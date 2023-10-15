Happy Birthday Mesut Ozil; 7 famous quote by the German footballer

Sports
"Football is like chess. You need to think before you make your move."
"I am a player who needs to have fun when I play. If I do not have fun, then who will be happy?"
"I love assisting goals more than scoring them. Creating opportunities for my teammates is what truly makes me happy."
"Football is more than just a game; it's a way of life. It has the power to unite people and transcend boundaries."
"I believe in working hard and staying focused to achieve your goals."
"I always want to be the best. I train hard and give my best in every match."
"My style of play is to always look for the perfect pass and create scoring opportunities."
"Playing for Germany is the fulfillment of a childhood dream."