Sports

Happy Birthday Mesut Ozil; 7 famous quote by the German footballer

Image credits: Getty

Strategic Game of Chess in Motion

"Football is like chess. You need to think before you make your move."
 

Image credits: Getty

Enjoying the Game

"I am a player who needs to have fun when I play. If I do not have fun, then who will be happy?"

Image credits: Getty

Assisting Goals and Creating Smiles

"I love assisting goals more than scoring them. Creating opportunities for my teammates is what truly makes me happy."

Image credits: Getty

Way of life

"Football is more than just a game; it's a way of life. It has the power to unite people and transcend boundaries."

Image credits: Getty

Staying Focused

"I believe in working hard and staying focused to achieve your goals."

Image credits: Getty

Striving for Excellence through Dedication

"I always want to be the best. I train hard and give my best in every match."

Image credits: Getty

Crafting Perfect Passes for Victory

"My style of play is to always look for the perfect pass and create scoring opportunities."

Image credits: Getty

Dream of representing Germany

"Playing for Germany is the fulfillment of a childhood dream."

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One