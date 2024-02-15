Sports

Happy Birthday John McEnroe: Top 8 quotes by the Tennis legend

Life in Miniature

"Tennis uses the language of life. Advantage, service, fault, break, love, the basic elements of tennis are those of everyday existence because every match is a life in miniature."

Candid Admission

"I've got to admit, I'm a little bit sensitive. I just don't want to be the guy who's shaking his fist."

Playing with Intensity

"I play each point like my life depends on it."

Overcoming Challenges

"You've got to love what you're doing. If you love it, you can overcome any handicap or the soreness or all the aches and pains, and continue to play for a long, long time."

On the Sport

"Tennis is the loneliest sport."

Age

"The older I get, the better I used to be."

Pleasure in Watching Young Players Shine

"The main thing is that it's nice to see these young players when they're playing well."

Vision for the Future

"In the future, the machine will be an asset and a partner to the human being.

