Happy Birthday Toby Miller: Top 10 moments of the snowboarder

Sports
Toby Miller is a skilled snowboarder known for his expertise in the halfpipe, earning recognition as a young prodigy in the sport.
His notable achievements include strong finishes at prestigious events such as the FIS Snowboard Junior World Championships and the U.S. Revolution Tour.
The beginning of his snowboarding journey saw him win the USASA Nationals in 2013, showcasing his talent at an early age.
Toby initiated his snowboarding career at Snow Summit when he was just six years old, demonstrating an early passion for the sport.
At the age of eight, he and his family relocated to Tahoe, marking a pivotal moment in his snowboarding trajectory.
Beyond his accomplishments on the slopes, Toby Miller describes himself as a "filmmaker," sharing his global travels on his YouTube channel, which bears his name.
Family plays an essential role in Toby's life, and his father, Dan, is a notable figure in his support system.
Toby Miller's commitment to documenting his experiences reflects his multifaceted interests and creative pursuits outside of snowboarding.
The snowboarding sensation has had the privilege of being mentored by none other than Shaun White, a legendary figure in the world of snowboarding.
With a promising career and influential mentors, Toby Miller continues to make waves in the snowboarding community, leaving an indelible mark.