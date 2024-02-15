Sports

Happy Birthday George Russell: Top 9 quotes by the Formula 1 racer

Fueling Passion with a Love for Driving

"I just love driving. It doesn't matter if it's in Formula 1 or a go-kart, I just enjoy it."

Mastery in All Aspects

"To be successful in F1, you need to be on top of your game in all aspects."

Living the Dream

"It's a dream come true to be in Formula 1, and I'm living my dream every day."

Russell's Formula 1 Mantra

"You have to be adaptable. Formula 1 is always changing, and you have to be able to adapt to different situations and challenges."

Thriving Under Pressure

"There's always pressure in Formula 1, but I thrive on it. It pushes me to perform at my best."

Fierce Competition

"The competition in Formula 1 is fierce, and you have to give it your all every time you hit the track."

Opportunity at Every Turn

"Every race is an opportunity to prove yourself, and I approach each one with a positive mindset."

Confidence

"I believe in my abilities, and I know that I have what it takes to succeed in Formula 1."
 

Constant Evolution

"I'm constantly learning and evolving as a driver. There's always room for improvement."

