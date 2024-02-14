Happy Birthday Naseem Shah: 10 facts about the Pakistan speedster

CRICKET
Naseem Shah was born on February 15, 2003, in Lower Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. As of my last knowledge update, he was a young and promising fast bowler.
Naseem Shah made his Test debut for Pakistan against Australia in November 2019. At 16 years and 279 days, he became the youngest fast bowler to take a five-wicket.
Naseem Shah became the youngest fast bowler to take a Test hat-trick. He achieved this feat against Bangladesh in February 2020 at the age of 16 years and 359 days.
Due to his express pace and ability to generate significant bounce, Naseem Shah has been compared to former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar.
Naseem Shah's rapid rise to the national team was notable, given his age and the impact he made in international cricket at such a young age.
Naseem Shah had a keen interest in cricket from a young age. His passion for the sport and natural talent were evident as he progressed through the cricketing ranks.
Like many fast bowlers, Naseem Shah faced injury challenges early in his career. Managing workload and fitness became crucial aspects of his development.
Before making his international debut, Naseem Shah played domestic cricket in Pakistan, representing teams like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Naseem Shah's performances earned him international recognition and praise for his ability to bowl at high speeds and trouble experienced batsmen.
Naseem Shah was considered one of the promising talents in Pakistani cricket, and his future performances were eagerly anticipated.