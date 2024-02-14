CRICKET

Happy Birthday Hilton Cartwright: 7 facts about the Aussie cricketer

Full Name

Hilton Cartwright's full name is Hilton William Cartwright.

Birth Date and Place

Hilton Cartwright was born on February 14, 1992, in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Role in Cricket

Cartwright is an all-rounder, known for his abilities as both a right-handed batsman and a right-arm medium-fast bowler.

International Debut

Hilton Cartwright made his debut for the Australian national team in Test cricket on January 12, 2017, against Pakistan in Sydney.

Domestic and T20 Career

He has played domestic cricket in Australia, representing Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield and the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League (BBL).

ODI Debut

He made his One Day International (ODI) debut for Australia on January 26, 2017, against Pakistan in Perth.

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Hilton Cartwright has also been a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL), playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2018 season.

