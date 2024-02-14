Happy Birthday Hilton Cartwright: 7 facts about the Aussie cricketer

CRICKET
Hilton Cartwright's full name is Hilton William Cartwright.
Hilton Cartwright was born on February 14, 1992, in Harare, Zimbabwe.
Cartwright is an all-rounder, known for his abilities as both a right-handed batsman and a right-arm medium-fast bowler.
Hilton Cartwright made his debut for the Australian national team in Test cricket on January 12, 2017, against Pakistan in Sydney.
He has played domestic cricket in Australia, representing Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield and the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League (BBL).
He made his One Day International (ODI) debut for Australia on January 26, 2017, against Pakistan in Perth.
Hilton Cartwright has also been a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL), playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2018 season.