Sports

Happy Birthday Iga Swiatek: Top 10 quotes by World No. 1 Tennis star

Dedication and focus

"I just try to do my job, focus on my goals, and ignore all the noise around me."

Sustained excellence in tennis

"I want to be consistent and play at a high level for as long as I can."

"It's all about the journey, not the destination."

Competitive spirit and love for the game

"I love the challenge of competing against the best players in the world."

Balance between achieving success and handling its pressures.

"Winning a Grand Slam is a dream come true, but it also comes with a lot of responsibility."

Growth mindset and resilience

"I always try to learn from my losses and come back stronger."

Importance of mental toughness in the sport

"Tennis is a mental game as much as it is a physical one."

Expressing gratitude

"I’m grateful for the support of my team and fans; they are a big part of my success."

Growth and self-validation.

"Every match is an opportunity to improve and prove myself."

Aspiring to be a role model for next generation

"I want to inspire young athletes to chase their dreams and work hard."

