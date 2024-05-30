Hardik Pandya’s Flamboyant Love Life: A list of his past relationships

CRICKET
Relationship: Hardik Pandya's first public relationship.
Profession: Kolkata-based model.
Timeline: Went public in 2016, broke up in 2017.
Relationship: Alleged affair with the Swedish-Greek actress.
Profession: Actress known for Bollywood films and TV appearances.
Timeline: Together in 2017, broke up in 2018.
Relationship: Alleged, but kept under wraps.
Profession: Bollywood actress and former Miss India International.
Timeline: Brief affair in 2018.
Relationship: Briefly linked to Pandya.
Profession: Bollywood actress and model.
Timeline: Rumored affair in 2018.
Relationship: Steady and serious relationship leading to marriage.
Profession: Serbian model, dancer, and actress.
Marriage: Got married during lockdown in 2020.
Relationship: Rumored, but never confirmed.
Timeline: Rumors circulated but both parties denied them.
Official Statements: Both denied the relationship, calling it mere rumors.
Relationship: Speculated due to a cheeky Twitter exchange.
Clarification: Revealed to be part of a promotional gig, Pandya denied knowing her personally in a subsequent interview.