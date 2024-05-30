 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Happy Birthday Marco Reus: Top 10 inspiring quotes by the German star

Reflecting on the journey and dedication required for success

"Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, sacrifice, and most of all, love of what you are doing."

Reus celebrates his birthday on the 31st of May.

Importance of resilience and determination

"I've learned that the hard times can make you stronger and more focused."

Highlighting the importance of teamwork and mutual effort

"I always give my best for my team, and I expect the same from my teammates."

Setbacks and the strength needed to overcome them

"Injuries are part of football, and how you deal with them defines your character."

On the mindset required to face and conquer challenges

"Every game is a new challenge, and every challenge is an opportunity to prove yourself."

Committed approach to the game.

"I have always been a passionate player, and I play with my heart on my sleeve."

Staying true to one’s roots.

"It's important to stay grounded and remember where you come from."

Expressing his love and enthusiasm for football

"Football is about joy and passion, and that’s what drives me every day."

Self-improvement and pushing boundaries.

"You have to keep pushing your limits and strive for improvement every day."

Significance of the experiences

"Winning titles is great, but the journey and the people you share it with make it truly special."

