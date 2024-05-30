Happy Birthday Marco Reus: Top 10 inspiring quotes by the German star

FOOTBALL
"Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, sacrifice, and most of all, love of what you are doing."
Reus celebrates his birthday on the 31st of May.
"I've learned that the hard times can make you stronger and more focused."
"I always give my best for my team, and I expect the same from my teammates."
"Injuries are part of football, and how you deal with them defines your character."
"Every game is a new challenge, and every challenge is an opportunity to prove yourself."
"I have always been a passionate player, and I play with my heart on my sleeve."
"It's important to stay grounded and remember where you come from."
"Football is about joy and passion, and that’s what drives me every day."
"You have to keep pushing your limits and strive for improvement every day."
"Winning titles is great, but the journey and the people you share it with make it truly special."