FOOTBALL

Alexis Andre Jr: Top 8 facts about the rising football star

Image credits: Instagram

First MVP

Alexis Andre has a fantastic first season with Bristol Rovwers and won the MVP award too

Image credits: Instagram

Game-winning Goals

Moments where his goals secured crucial wins for his team and pulling them out of trouble.

Image credits: Instagram

Top form

Noteworthy performances in matches and contributions towards the team's success.

Image credits: Instagram

Saves Recors

Setting records for the most saves in a single season.

Image credits: Instagram

Cup Final Performances

Standout performances in cup finals for the Bristol Rovers.

Image credits: Instagram

Bristol Rover debut

Memorable moments from his debut for Bristol Rovers.

Image credits: Instagram

European Nights

Highlights from key European club competition matches.

Image credits: Instagram

Comeback Contributions

Contributions in comeback wins for his club team.

Image credits: Instagram
