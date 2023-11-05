Sports

Happy Birthday Ana Ivanovic: Top 8 performances by the Tennis legend

Image credits: Getty

2008 French Open Victory

Ivanovic's most significant career achievement was winning the French Open in 2008. She defeated Dinara Safina in the final and became the World No. 1.

Image credits: Getty

2007 French Open Final

Ivanovic reached the final of the French Open in 2007, showcasing her clay-court prowess. Although she didn't win, her performance signaled her emergence as a top player.

Image credits: Getty

2008 Australian Open Final

Ana Ivanovic reached the final of the Australian Open in 2008, where she faced Maria Sharapova.

Image credits: Getty

2007 Wimbledon Semi-Final

Ivanovic's run to the semi-finals at Wimbledon in 2007 was a testament to her versatility on different surfaces.

Image credits: Getty

2008 Olympic Bronze Medal

At the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Ivanovic secured a bronze medal in women's singles tennis, adding to her list of achievements.

Image credits: Getty

2006 Rogers Cup Victory

Ivanovic won the Rogers Cup in Montreal in 2006, showcasing her hard-court skills and defeating Martina Hingis in the final.

Image credits: Getty

2014 Australian Open Fourth Round

In 2014, Ivanovic reached the fourth round of the Australian Open, defeating Serena Williams along the way, which was a significant upset at the time.

Image credits: Getty

Image credits: Getty
