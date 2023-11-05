Happy Birthday Ana Ivanovic: Top 8 performances by the Tennis legend

Sports
Ivanovic's most significant career achievement was winning the French Open in 2008. She defeated Dinara Safina in the final and became the World No. 1.
Ivanovic reached the final of the French Open in 2007, showcasing her clay-court prowess. Although she didn't win, her performance signaled her emergence as a top player.
Ana Ivanovic reached the final of the Australian Open in 2008, where she faced Maria Sharapova.
Ivanovic's run to the semi-finals at Wimbledon in 2007 was a testament to her versatility on different surfaces.
At the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Ivanovic secured a bronze medal in women's singles tennis, adding to her list of achievements.
Ivanovic won the Rogers Cup in Montreal in 2006, showcasing her hard-court skills and defeating Martina Hingis in the final.
In 2014, Ivanovic reached the fourth round of the Australian Open, defeating Serena Williams along the way, which was a significant upset at the time.
In the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Ivanovic represented Serbia and won a bronze medal in women's singles tennis, a notable achievement on the global stage