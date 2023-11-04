Rodney Marsh turns 80: 7 quotes by the Australian legend

CRICKET
"The game of cricket is an art, and an art that can be perfected only through practice."
"You're never too old to learn, and you're never too young to teach."
"Cricket is not just a sport; it's a way of life."
"The real test of a cricketer is not how well he performs when everything is going his way but how he handles himself when the chips are down."
"In cricket, as in life, it's not the big hits that count the most but the consistent run-scoring that truly matters."
"Cricket is a game of patience and persistence. It's not about instant gratification; it's about the long haul."
"The camaraderie in a cricket team is what makes the sport truly special. It's like having a second family on the field."