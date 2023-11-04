CRICKET

Rodney Marsh turns 80: 7 quotes by the Australian legend

An Art Perfected Through Practice

"The game of cricket is an art, and an art that can be perfected only through practice."

Age Knows No Bounds in Learning and Teaching

"You're never too old to learn, and you're never too young to teach."

More Than a Sport, It's a Way of Life

"Cricket is not just a sport; it's a way of life."

Resilience Is the True Test of a Cricketer

"The real test of a cricketer is not how well he performs when everything is going his way but how he handles himself when the chips are down."

Consistency

"In cricket, as in life, it's not the big hits that count the most but the consistent run-scoring that truly matters."

Patience and Persistence

"Cricket is a game of patience and persistence. It's not about instant gratification; it's about the long haul."

Camaraderie

"The camaraderie in a cricket team is what makes the sport truly special. It's like having a second family on the field."

