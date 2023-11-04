CRICKET

Virat Kohli turns 35: Top 5 knocks by the former Indian captain

Image credits: Getty

183* vs Pakistan (2012)

In an Asia Cup match, Kohli played a sensational knock, scoring an unbeaten 183 to chase down a target of 330 against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Image credits: Getty

141 vs Australia (2014)

During the Adelaide Test match, Kohli produced a sublime century in challenging conditions, displaying his class and composure.

Image credits: Getty

82* vs Australia (2016)

In a virtual quarter-final of the T20 World Cup, Kohli played a match-winning, unbeaten 82* to guide India to victory.

Image credits: Getty

153 vs South Africa (2018)

In the challenging conditions of Centurion during a Test match, Kohli scored 153, showcasing his exceptional skill and determination.

Image credits: Getty

107 vs. England (2018)

During the Trent Bridge Test, Kohli played a crucial knock of 107, anchoring India's innings and helping them secure a win.

Image credits: Getty
