Happy Birthday Andre Schurrle: Top 10 performances by the German

Image credits: Getty

2010 FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final vs Argentina

Schurrle showcased his talent with a crucial assist for Germany's winning goal in this high-stakes match.

2014 FIFA World Cup Final vs Argentina

Schurrle's stunning assist to Mario Götze led to Germany's World Cup-winning goal in extra time.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Mainz (2013)

Schürrle scored a remarkable hat-trick for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, highlighting his goal-scoring prowess.

Chelsea vs Burnley (2014)

In a Premier League match, Schürrle netted a scintillating hat-trick for Chelsea, showcasing his versatility as a forward.

Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen (2015)

Schurrle scored a stunning free-kick goal while playing for VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.

Chelsea vs Fulham (2014)

Schurrle's remarkable performance led to a hat-trick against Fulham, further demonstrating his goal-scoring ability.

Germany vs Sweden (2012)

In an international friendly, Schürrle scored a memorable hat-trick for the German national team, solidifying his place in the squad.

Fulham vs Burnley (2019)

During his time with Fulham in the Premier League, Schürrle scored a memorable long-range goal against Burnley.

Germany vs Brazil (2014 FIFA World Cup Semi-Final)

Schurrle played a vital role in Germany's historic 7-1 victory over Brazil, contributing with both goals and assists.

Chelsea vs Manchester City (2013)

Schürrle scored a crucial goal for Chelsea against Manchester City, helping secure a vital win in the Premier League.

