Sports
Schurrle showcased his talent with a crucial assist for Germany's winning goal in this high-stakes match.
Schurrle's stunning assist to Mario Götze led to Germany's World Cup-winning goal in extra time.
Schürrle scored a remarkable hat-trick for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, highlighting his goal-scoring prowess.
In a Premier League match, Schürrle netted a scintillating hat-trick for Chelsea, showcasing his versatility as a forward.
Schurrle scored a stunning free-kick goal while playing for VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.
Schurrle's remarkable performance led to a hat-trick against Fulham, further demonstrating his goal-scoring ability.
In an international friendly, Schürrle scored a memorable hat-trick for the German national team, solidifying his place in the squad.
During his time with Fulham in the Premier League, Schürrle scored a memorable long-range goal against Burnley.
Schurrle played a vital role in Germany's historic 7-1 victory over Brazil, contributing with both goals and assists.
Schürrle scored a crucial goal for Chelsea against Manchester City, helping secure a vital win in the Premier League.