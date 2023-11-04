Celebrating Louis Rosier's Birth Anniversary: 7 quotes by F1 legend

Sports
"To finish first, you must first finish." (This is one of the most famous quotes in motorsports, often attributed to Louis Rosier.)
"Racing is life. Anything before or after is just waiting."
"In racing, you can't worry about the past; you have to focus on the future."
"The car is your tool, and the track is your canvas. Paint your masterpiece."
"It's not about the car you drive; it's about the driver's heart."
"A great driver never blames the car; they improve their skills."
"There's no room for fear in a racing car. You need a clear mind and a heavy foot."