Celebrating Louis Rosier's Birth Anniversary: 7 quotes by F1 legend

Image credits: Getty

Finish First, Finish Strong

"To finish first, you must first finish." (This is one of the most famous quotes in motorsports, often attributed to Louis Rosier.)

Racing Is Life, Everything Else Is Just Waiting

"Racing is life. Anything before or after is just waiting."

Focus on the Future, Not the Past

"In racing, you can't worry about the past; you have to focus on the future."

Where the Track Becomes Your Canvas

"The car is your tool, and the track is your canvas. Paint your masterpiece."

It's the Driver's Heart That Defines the Race

"It's not about the car you drive; it's about the driver's heart."

Improving Skills

"A great driver never blames the car; they improve their skills."

Fearless on the Track

"There's no room for fear in a racing car. You need a clear mind and a heavy foot."

