French Open 2025 Final: 8 records shattered in Alcaraz vs Sinner clash

sports Jun 09 2025
Author: Hrishikesh Damodar Image Credits:Getty
Carlos Alcaraz defends his crown

The Spaniard successfully defended his Roland Garros crown by defeating Jannik Sinner in five sets - 4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6.

Image credits: Getty
Records galore

As Alcaraz defended his title, several records were shattered during the thrilling final at Court Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday. Let’s take a look 8 records being broken.

Image credits: Getty
1. Alcaraz joins Federer in exclusive list

Carlos Alcaraz becomes the second player after Roger Federer in the Open era to win five Grand Slam finals on a trot.

Image credits: Getty
2. Longest French Open final

The French Open final between Alcaraz and Sinner is the longest ever in the tournament’s history as the epic 5-set thriller lasted 5 hours and 29 minutes.

Image credits: Getty
3. 3rd youngest to win 5 Grand Slam titles

At the age of 22, Carlos Alcaraz became the third youngest player to win 5 Slam titles, joining his idol and compatriot Rafael Nadal and Swedish legend Bjorn Borg in an elite list.

Image credits: Getty
4. Sinner breaches 30-set win streak at Grand Slams

Jannik Sinner won 31 Grand Slam sets in a row before losing to Alcaraz in their match. Only Federer (36), Nadal (35), and McEnroe (35) have longer streaks in the Open Era.

Image credits: Getty
5. 1st player in 19 years to defend Roland Garros triumph

Carlos Alcaraz became the first player in 19 years to defend a Roland Garros triumph. Rafael Nadal was the last player to do so in 2006.

Image credits: Getty
6. First Italian male in 49 years to play in French Open final

Jannik Sinner was the first Italian player to play in the French Open since 1976, when Adriano Panatta clinched his maiden title.

Image credits: Getty
7. Alcaraz clay-court dominance

Alcaraz is the third man ever to win multiple ATP Masters clay and French Open titles in one season, winning 3 out of 4 clay tournaments with 22 wins.

Image credits: Getty
8. 4th most Grand Slam titles in the 21st century

With five Grand Slam titles, Carlos Alcaraz now has the fourth most Grand Slam wins in the 21st century, joining Nadal, Federer, and Djokovic in elite company.

Image credits: Getty

