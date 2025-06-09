French Open 2025 Final: 8 records shattered in Alcaraz vs Sinner clash

The Spaniard successfully defended his Roland Garros crown by defeating Jannik Sinner in five sets - 4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6.
As Alcaraz defended his title, several records were shattered during the thrilling final at Court Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday. Let’s take a look 8 records being broken.
Carlos Alcaraz becomes the second player after Roger Federer in the Open era to win five Grand Slam finals on a trot.
The French Open final between Alcaraz and Sinner is the longest ever in the tournament’s history as the epic 5-set thriller lasted 5 hours and 29 minutes.
At the age of 22, Carlos Alcaraz became the third youngest player to win 5 Slam titles, joining his idol and compatriot Rafael Nadal and Swedish legend Bjorn Borg in an elite list.
Jannik Sinner won 31 Grand Slam sets in a row before losing to Alcaraz in their match. Only Federer (36), Nadal (35), and McEnroe (35) have longer streaks in the Open Era.
Carlos Alcaraz became the first player in 19 years to defend a Roland Garros triumph. Rafael Nadal was the last player to do so in 2006.
Jannik Sinner was the first Italian player to play in the French Open since 1976, when Adriano Panatta clinched his maiden title.
Alcaraz is the third man ever to win multiple ATP Masters clay and French Open titles in one season, winning 3 out of 4 clay tournaments with 22 wins.
With five Grand Slam titles, Carlos Alcaraz now has the fourth most Grand Slam wins in the 21st century, joining Nadal, Federer, and Djokovic in elite company.
