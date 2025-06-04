Football transfer rumours: Son Heung-min to Sancho, latest updates

The summer transfer window is heating up with a flurry of activity as clubs across Europe look to strengthen their squads.
Tijjani Reijnders is reportedly on the verge of swapping AC Milan for Manchester City, with a deal for the Dutch midfielder expected to be finalized in time for the Club World Cup.
Talks are ongoing between Manchester United and Brentford for £60 million striker Bryan Mbeumo, who reportedly rejected overtures from Arsenal and Newcastle.
Bournemouth is in desperate need of defensive reinforcement and they are targeting Bologna's Colombian center-back Jhon Lucumi as a potential replacement for Dean Huijsen.
Tottenham's loyal servant Son Heung-min, having recently achieved his ambition of winning a trophy with the club, could be departing to an unspecified club in the Saudi Pro League.
The anticipated £51 million move of Spanish midfielder Martín Zubimendi to Arsenal has hit a snag, as the player himself has cast doubt on his future.
Southampton's Aaron Ramsdale is reportedly in talks with West Ham.
Gianluigi Donnarumma's agent, Enzo Raiola, is pushing for a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain amid rumors of interest from Manchester United and Napoli.
Chelsea is actively pursuing Mike Maignan, the 29-year-old French international goalkeeper from AC Milan.
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is keen to acquire Jamie Gittens, the 20-year-old Borussia Dortmund winger.
Jadon Sancho is a hot commodity in Saudi Arabia, with Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, and Al-Ittihad reportedly eager to sign him, potentially offering significant financial packages.
Virat Kohli to Klaasen: 10 players who made retirement calls in 2025
Football transfer rumours: Joao Pedro to Lionel Messi - Big updates
Macron to Mbappe: Quotes from players, key figures after PSG's UCL win
Football transfer rumours: Mainoo to Ronaldo - Latest updates