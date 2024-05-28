 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Carlos Alcaraz's top 7 'clay court' performances

2022 Madrid Open

Alcaraz reached the quarterfinals as a wildcard, defeating top players like Stefanos Tsitsipas along the way.

2022 French Open

He made it to the fourth round, showing his potential on the grand slam stage.

2023 French Open

Alcaraz made it to the quarterfinals, establishing himself as a contender in major tournaments.

 

2024 Andalucia Open

He won his first ATP title on clay, defeating top-seeded players in the process.

2024 Madrid Open

Alcaraz reached the quarterfinals, continuing to impress on the ATP Masters 1000 level.

2024 Italian Open

Alcaraz reached the quarterfinals, showcasing his ability to perform consistently on clay.

2024 French Open

He reached the final, where he played an epic match against Rafael Nadal, showcasing his potential to win major titles.

