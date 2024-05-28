Carlos Alcaraz's top 7 'clay court' performances

Sports
Alcaraz reached the quarterfinals as a wildcard, defeating top players like Stefanos Tsitsipas along the way.
He made it to the fourth round, showing his potential on the grand slam stage.
Alcaraz made it to the quarterfinals, establishing himself as a contender in major tournaments.
He won his first ATP title on clay, defeating top-seeded players in the process.
Alcaraz reached the quarterfinals, continuing to impress on the ATP Masters 1000 level.
Alcaraz reached the quarterfinals, showcasing his ability to perform consistently on clay.
He reached the final, where he played an epic match against Rafael Nadal, showcasing his potential to win major titles.