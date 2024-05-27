 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

FOOTBALL

Happy Birthday Phil Foden: Top 15 performances for Manchester City

Image credits: Instagram

FA Cup Final vs Watford (2019)

Scored a goal and provided an assist in a 6-0 victory.

Image credits: Instagram

UEFA Champions League vs Atalanta (2019)

Scored his first Champions League goal and provided an assist.

Image credits: Instagram

EFL Cup Final vs Aston Villa (2020)

Scored a goal and was instrumental in City's 2-1 victory.

Image credits: Instagram

Premier League vs Liverpool (2020)

Scored and assisted in a crucial 4-0 win over Liverpool.

Image credits: Instagram

UEFA Champions League vs Olympiacos (2020)

Scored a goal in a 3-0 victory.

Image credits: Instagram

Premier League vs Arsenal (2021)

Scored and assisted in a 4-1 victory.

Image credits: Instagram

UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final vs Borussia Dortmund (2021)

Scored the only goal in a 2-1 aggregate win.

Image credits: Instagram

Premier League vs Everton (2021)

Scored and provided an assist in a 3-0 win.

Image credits: Instagram

Premier League vs Brighton (2021)

Scored twice and provided an assist in a 4-1 victory.

Image credits: Instagram

UEFA Champions League Final vs Chelsea (2021)

Despite the loss, Foden was one of City's best players in the final.

Image credits: Instagram

Premier League vs Burnley (2021)

Scored twice and provided an assist in a 5-0 victory.

Image credits: Instagram

EFL Cup Final vs Tottenham Hotspur (2021)

Scored the only goal in a 1-0 win to secure the EFL Cup.

Image credits: Instagram

Premier League vs Aston Villa (2021)

Scored and assisted in a 2-1 victory.

Image credits: Instagram

UEFA Champions League vs PSG (2021)

Scored a crucial goal in the semi-final first leg.

Image credits: Instagram

Premier League vs Everton (2022)

Scored and provided an assist in a 3-0 win.

Image credits: Instagram
