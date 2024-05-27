Happy Birthday Ravi Shastri: 10 inspiring quotes by the cricket legend

CRICKET
"We play to win. Whether it's in India or overseas, we play to win."
"If you don't execute the basics right, then you have no chance. The boys know that."
"You need to stay calm and composed. That's when you make the best decisions."
"Winning is a habit, and we want to keep that habit going."
"The hallmark of a good team is to come back strongly after a setback."
"Attitude matters. The right attitude is what makes a team successful."
"Test cricket tests you in more ways than one. It's the ultimate format."
"You can't afford to be complacent in international cricket. Every game is a new challenge."
"A captain is only as good as his team, and the team is only as good as its captain."
"You have to respect the game. Play it hard, but play it fair."