Happy Birthday Ravi Shastri: 10 inspiring quotes by the cricket legend

We Play to Win, Always

"We play to win. Whether it's in India or overseas, we play to win."

Basics First: Key to Success

"If you don't execute the basics right, then you have no chance. The boys know that."

Stay Calm for the Best Decisions

"You need to stay calm and composed. That's when you make the best decisions."

Winning is a Habit

"Winning is a habit, and we want to keep that habit going."

Come Back Strong After Setbacks

"The hallmark of a good team is to come back strongly after a setback."

Attitude Determines Success

"Attitude matters. The right attitude is what makes a team successful."

Test Cricket: The Ultimate Challenge

"Test cricket tests you in more ways than one. It's the ultimate format."

No Room for Complacency

"You can't afford to be complacent in international cricket. Every game is a new challenge."

Team and Captain: A Symbiotic Relationship

"A captain is only as good as his team, and the team is only as good as its captain."

Respect the Game: Play Hard, Play Fair

"You have to respect the game. Play it hard, but play it fair."

