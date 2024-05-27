Happy Birthday Mahela Jayawardene: Top moments of the Sri Lankan star

CRICKET
Jayawardene scored a brilliant century (115* off 109 balls) against New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup, leading Sri Lanka to the final.
Jayawardene and Sangakkara set the world record for the highest partnership for any wicket in Test cricket with 624 runs against South Africa in 2006.
Despite Sri Lanka's loss to India, Jayawardene's unbeaten 103 in the final was a masterclass in batting under pressure.
Mahela Jayawardene went on to win the IPL Trophy as the coach of the Mumbai Indians unit.
Jayawardene scored a magnificent 119 and 112 at Lord’s, cementing his reputation as one of the finest batsmen of his era.
As a senior player, Jayawardene played a crucial role in Sri Lanka's World T20 victory, their first ICC trophy in 18 years.
His commanding 115* helped Sri Lanka secure a spot in the semi-finals of the 2007 World Cup.
Jayawardene led Sri Lanka to a historic 5-0 ODI series whitewash over England.