CRICKET

Happy Birthday Mahela Jayawardene: Top moments of the Sri Lankan star

World Cup 2007 Century in Semi-Final

Jayawardene scored a brilliant century (115* off 109 balls) against New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup, leading Sri Lanka to the final.

Record Partnership with Kumar Sangakkara in 2006

Jayawardene and Sangakkara set the world record for the highest partnership for any wicket in Test cricket with 624 runs against South Africa in 2006.

Match-Winning Knock in the 2011 World Cup Final

Despite Sri Lanka's loss to India, Jayawardene's unbeaten 103 in the final was a masterclass in batting under pressure.

Winning the IPL as coach

Mahela Jayawardene went on to win the IPL Trophy as the coach of the Mumbai Indians unit.

Historic Double Century at Lord’s in 2006

Jayawardene scored a magnificent 119 and 112 at Lord’s, cementing his reputation as one of the finest batsmen of his era.

Leading Sri Lanka to World T20 Triumph in 2014

As a senior player, Jayawardene played a crucial role in Sri Lanka's World T20 victory, their first ICC trophy in 18 years.

2007 World Cup Century in Super 8s Against New Zealand

His commanding 115* helped Sri Lanka secure a spot in the semi-finals of the 2007 World Cup.

Captaining Sri Lanka to a Series Win Against England in 2007

Jayawardene led Sri Lanka to a historic 5-0 ODI series whitewash over England.

