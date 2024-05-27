Sunil Narine: Top 10 highlights of his illustrious career with KKR

CRICKET
Narine's brilliant spell of 4 wickets for just 13 runs helped KKR secure a comprehensive victory, showcasing his match-winning abilities with the ball.
Narine played a pivotal role in restricting the powerful Mumbai Indians batting order, taking 4 wickets for 21 runs and guiding KKR to a crucial win.
His economical and effective bowling spell of 3 wickets for 11 runs stifled the Sunrisers Hyderabad, leading KKR to a dominant victory.
Narine's all-round performance was crucial as he not only took 4 wickets for 20 runs but also contributed with the bat, helping KKR to a resounding win.
Narine showcased his explosive batting skills, scoring 75 runs off 36 balls at the top of the order, leading KKR to a high-scoring victory.
Narine displayed his batting prowess with a quickfire 54 runs off just 22 balls, including 5 sixes, guiding KKR to a commanding victory over Chennai Super Kings.
Narine's crucial wickets and tight bowling spell of 3 for 26 runs helped KKR secure an important win against the Delhi Capitals.
In a stunning display of power hitting, Narine smashed 64 runs off 32 balls, propelling KKR to a massive total and an eventual win.
Narine's effective spell of 4 wickets for 28 runs played a key role in KKR's victory over the Chennai Super Kings, underlining his continued impact in the league.
In a crucial match, Narine bowled a stellar spell of 3 wickets for 18 runs, helping KKR restrict Rajasthan Royals and secure a vital win.