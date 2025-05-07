English

Tendulkar to Shami: How Indian cricketers react to Operation Sindoor

Indian Armed Forces successfully carried out ‘Operation Sindoor’ by targeting nine Pakistan terror camps as a response to Pahalgam terror attack, which took place on April 22.

sports May 07 2025
Author: Hrishikesh Damodar Image Credits:Twitter
Indian cricketers laud Armed Forces

After Indian Armed Forces struck Pakistan terror camps, Indian cricket fraternity lauded the successful Operation Sindoor. Let’s take a look at how Indian cricketers reacted.

Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar took to his X handle and wrote, “Fearless in unity. Boundless in strength. India’s shield is her people. There’s no room for terrorism in this world. We’re ONE TEAM!”

Gautam Gambhir

Team India head coach tweeted the poster of Operation Sindoor and wrote, ‘Jai Hind’.

Virender Sehwag

The former India opener took to his X handle and wrote, “Dharmo Rakshati Rakshata. Jai Hind ki Sena #OperationSindoor.

Aakash Chopra

Chopra tweeted a poster of Operation Sindoor and wrote, “Together we stand. Jai Hind.”

Pragyan Ojha

Former India spinner took his X handle and wrote, “Jai Hind, Jai Hind’s Sena”

Mohammed Shami

Shami took to his X handle and wrote, “Their courage and valor in the face of danger have made us all proud. Jai hind.”

Varun Chakravarthy

Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy took to his Instagram story and just posted the poster of Operation Sindoor.

Jhulan Goswami

Former India women’s team bowler Jhulan Goswami took to her X handle and wrote, “Precision. Purpose. Power. That’s how India answers.”

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh took to his X handle and wrote, “We stand together, not just as a country, but as one team, against every force that threatens peace.”

Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh took to his X handle and wrote, “The world must show zero tolerance for terrorism.” Along with a poster of Operation Sindoor.

