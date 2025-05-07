English

‘Cruyff will be proud’: Talking points from Barcelona’s UCL defeat

Eric Garcia's stunning volley early in the second half sparked hopes of a classic Barcelona comeback. Despite a comeback, Inter won once again. Here are the key talking points.

sports May 07 2025
Author: Ajay UK Image Credits:Getty
English

Ronald Araújo's UCL curse

For the second straight year, an error from Ronald Araújo cost FC Barcelona. The team considers his form has dipped, however, viewing the result as a collective loss.

Image credits: Getty
English

50-50 decisions favoured Inter: Flick

After going two goals down, FC Barcelona began appealing to the referee. Post-match, Hansi Flick said it saddened him that all 50-50 calls seemed to go Inter’s way.

Image credits: Getty
English

Inzaghi-Mourinho parallel

15 years after Mourinho's UCL-winning Inter beat Barça at San Siro in the 2010 semi-final, Inzaghi's side repeated the feat. Can they go all the way again this time?

Image credits: Getty
English

Generational talent

Despite a sturdy performance by Inter in defence, 17-year-old Lamine Yamal floated like a bee at San Siro. Barcelona would look to not put too much pressure on the ‘next Messi’

Image credits: Getty
English

'Father would be proud'

Jordi Cruyff said his father, Johan Cruyff, would’ve been proud of this Barça team: “It was a spectacular tie—we lost with honor and with victory within our grasp.”

Image credits: Getty

Shubman Gill: GT skipper’s top 5 IPL knocks vs MI

Football transfer rumours: Osimhen to Fernandes - Big updates

Football transfer rumors: Rodrygo to Gyokeres, latest updates

Football transfer rumours: Alexander-Arnold to Jonathan Tah