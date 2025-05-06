Shubman Gill: GT skipper’s top 5 IPL knocks vs MI

Shubman Gill has a good record against Mumbai Indians, amassing 478 runs, including a century and 3 fifties, at an average of 36.76 in 13 matches.
Though Shubman Gill has a good record against the 5-time IPL champions, let’s take a look at top 5 knocks against the opponent.
Shubman Gill’s best knock against MI came in IPL 2023, when he scored a brilliant 129 off 60 balls in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Playing for Kolkata Knight Riders, Shubman Gill played innings of 76 off 45 balls to help the side formidable total of 232/2, which was successfully defended by the bowlers.
Gill contributed significantly at the top-order against Mumbai Indians, scoring 56 off 34 balls to post a total of 207/6 before GT bowlers restricted MI to 152/9.
Gill played innings of 52 off 36 while forming 106-run opening partnership with Wriddhman Saha (55), but his effort went in vain as GT failed to chase down a 178-run target.
Gill’s latest performance against Mumbai Indians came in the ongoing season, scoring 38 off 27 balls in Ahmedabad.
