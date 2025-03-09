Football transfer rumours: Garnacho deal done? Neymar eyes Europe

Sports
Several high-profile transfers are on the horizon, with top European clubs vying for talented players.
Manchester United and Atletico Madrid have reached a verbal agreement for the transfer of Alejandro Garnacho. The deal, worth €50m (£42m), is expected to be finalized this summer.
Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are competing to sign Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo, valued at £34m.
Chelsea has set a price tag of at least €80m (£67m) for midfielder Enzo Fernandez, amid interest from Real Madrid.
Arsenal has opened discussions with Victor Osimhen, a long-standing target for Manchester United, over a potential move.
RB Leipzig has identified Real Madrid's Arda Guler as a potential summer target. The 20-year-old is reportedly unhappy with his current situation.
Real Betis superstar Jesus Rodriguez has attracted interest from Chelsea, Liverpool, and Barcelona, sparking a competitive transfer battle.
Chelsea is preparing a €60m (£50m) bid for Barcelona's midfielder Gavi.
Barcelona will compete with Arsenal for the signature of Porto's Samu, valued between €50-60m.
Neymar's agent Pini Zahavi has offered his client to Bayern Munich, amidst rumors of a potential return to Barcelona.
Villarreal is preparing a bid of €20m for Barcelona's backup forward Ferran Torres.
