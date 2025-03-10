Sports

Football transfer rumours: Jobe Bellingham to Alexander-Arnold

Several European clubs are eyeing talented players for potential signing in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Image credits: Twitter

Jobe Bellingham

Jobe Bellingham, brother of Jude Bellingham, attracted interest from Chelsea, who are ready to splurge a huge amount of money to sign the Sunderland midfielder.

Image credits: Twitter

Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic’s contract at AC Milan runs till 2027. However, Rossoneri reportedly has a new contract ready for him to sign, that would extend his stay at the club till 2028.

Image credits: Twitter

Florian Wirtz

Manchester City are reportedly in talks with representatives of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz ahead of a potential summer move.

Image credits: Twitter

Neiser Villarreal

Barcelona reportedly expressed their interest to sign Neiser Villarreal, whose contract at Millonarios is set to expire at the end of the ongoing season.

Image credits: Twitter

Dean Huijsen

Bayern Munich are targeting AFC Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen as a potential signing in the summer transfer window, with a £50 million release clause.

Image credits: Twitter

Trent Alexander-Arnold

It has been reported that Real Madrid are expected to give a transfer to Liverpool for Trent Alexander-Arnold before his transfer expires at the end of the season.

Image credits: Twitter

Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich has reportedly expressed interest to sign a new contract with Bayern Munich after he made a commitment to the future of the club.

Image credits: Twitter

Joel Ordonez

Everton might make a £40m offer this summer for Joel Ordonez, an Ecuadorian defender who plays for Club Brugge.

Image credits: Twitter

Yeremay Hernandez

Yeremay Hernandez is likely to leave Deportivo La Coruna if the club does not get delegated to La Liga this season. He received interest from Chelsea, Como and Napoli.

Image credits: Twitter

