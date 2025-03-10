Football transfer rumours: Jobe Bellingham to Alexander-Arnold

Sports
Several European clubs are eyeing talented players for potential signing in the upcoming summer transfer window.
Jobe Bellingham, brother of Jude Bellingham, attracted interest from Chelsea, who are ready to splurge a huge amount of money to sign the Sunderland midfielder.
Christian Pulisic’s contract at AC Milan runs till 2027. However, Rossoneri reportedly has a new contract ready for him to sign, that would extend his stay at the club till 2028.
Manchester City are reportedly in talks with representatives of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz ahead of a potential summer move.
Barcelona reportedly expressed their interest to sign Neiser Villarreal, whose contract at Millonarios is set to expire at the end of the ongoing season.
Bayern Munich are targeting AFC Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen as a potential signing in the summer transfer window, with a £50 million release clause.
It has been reported that Real Madrid are expected to give a transfer to Liverpool for Trent Alexander-Arnold before his transfer expires at the end of the season.
Joshua Kimmich has reportedly expressed interest to sign a new contract with Bayern Munich after he made a commitment to the future of the club.
Everton might make a £40m offer this summer for Joel Ordonez, an Ecuadorian defender who plays for Club Brugge.
Yeremay Hernandez is likely to leave Deportivo La Coruna if the club does not get delegated to La Liga this season. He received interest from Chelsea, Como and Napoli.
