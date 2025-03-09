Mohamed Salah: 4 records Liverpool star broke against Southampton

Sports
Reds came from behind to win 3-1 versus Southampton in Premier League.
Salah’s two penalties took his tally to 243 goals, surpassing Gordon Hodgson (241).
Now only Roger Hunt (285) and Ian Rush (346) are ahead of him in Liverpool’s history.
Salah's 2nd goal vs. Southampton took him to 184 PL goals, equaling Aguero; 3 away from surpassing Andy Cole.
With 27 goals and 17 assists (44 goal contributions) this season, Salah has now overtaken Suarez in the all-time list.
He is also closing in on Thierry Henry’s legendary 20+ goals & 20+ assists record in a single season.
Salah now has 29 goals and 17 assists in all competitions this season.
