Sports

Mohamed Salah: 4 records Liverpool star broke against Southampton

Liverpool's saviour Salah

Reds came from behind to win 3-1 versus Southampton in Premier League.

1. Liverpool's 3rd highest goal scorer

Salah’s two penalties took his tally to 243 goals, surpassing Gordon Hodgson (241).

Will he lead list?

Now only Roger Hunt (285) and Ian Rush (346) are ahead of him in Liverpool’s history.

2. Matched Sergio Aguero

Salah's 2nd goal vs. Southampton took him to 184 PL goals, equaling Aguero; 3 away from surpassing Andy Cole.

3. Surpassed Luis Suarez

With 27 goals and 17 assists (44 goal contributions) this season, Salah has now overtaken Suarez in the all-time list.

Will he surpass Henry?

He is also closing in on Thierry Henry’s legendary 20+ goals & 20+ assists record in a single season.

4. Most prolific season

Salah now has 29 goals and 17 assists in all competitions this season.

Can Salah break more records before the season ends?

