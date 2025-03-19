Sports
Sunil Chhetri's comeback marks the return of India's greatest footballer, whose influence transcends the pitch.
Scoring on his return, Sunil Chhetri inspired his teammates, helping India end a 12-match winless streak.
At 40, Sunil Chhetri's experience and leadership remain unmatched, guiding the younger players effectively.
His 95th international goal emphasizes his status as India's all-time top scorer and a global football icon.
Retiring and then returning shows Sunil Chhetri's unwavering dedication to Indian football.
His return is crucial as India prepares for the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, starting against Bangladesh.
Sunil Chhetri's comeback draws massive attention, reigniting interest in Indian football among fans.
A player of his stature boosts media coverage and opens up sponsorship opportunities for Indian football.
As India's most recognized footballer, Sunil Chhetri's return puts a global spotlight on Indian football.
Sunil Chhetri's commitment motivates aspiring footballers to chase their dreams and serve the nation.
