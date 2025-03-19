Sports

Sunil Chhetri comeback: 10 reasons it matters for Indian football

Image credits: Indian Football/X

1. Return of a legend

Sunil Chhetri's comeback marks the return of India's greatest footballer, whose influence transcends the pitch.

Image credits: Indian Football/X

2. Boost in team's morale

Scoring on his return, Sunil Chhetri inspired his teammates, helping India end a 12-match winless streak.

Image credits: Indian Football/X

3. Leadership on the field

At 40, Sunil Chhetri's experience and leadership remain unmatched, guiding the younger players effectively.

Image credits: Indian Football/X

4. Goal scoring machine

His 95th international goal emphasizes his status as India's all-time top scorer and a global football icon.

Image credits: Indian Football/X

5. Symbol of never-give-up spirit

Retiring and then returning shows Sunil Chhetri's unwavering dedication to Indian football.

Image credits: Indian Football/X

6. India's AFC Asia Cup hopes

His return is crucial as India prepares for the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, starting against Bangladesh.

Image credits: Instagram

7. Public and fan engagement

Sunil Chhetri's comeback draws massive attention, reigniting interest in Indian football among fans.

Image credits: Sunil Chhetri instagram

8. Media and sponsorship impact

A player of his stature boosts media coverage and opens up sponsorship opportunities for Indian football.

Image credits: Getty

9. Global recognition

As India's most recognized footballer, Sunil Chhetri's return puts a global spotlight on Indian football.

Image credits: Getty

10. Inspiration for future generations

Sunil Chhetri's commitment motivates aspiring footballers to chase their dreams and serve the nation.

Image credits: Getty

Manchester United's new stadium: Is Old Trafford's legacy at risk?

IPL 2025: How to book match tickets? Guide for all 10 teams

Football transfer rumours: Mohamed Salah to Rodrygo - Big updates

IPL 2025: CSK to MI - Most valuable franchises