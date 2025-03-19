Sports

Football transfer rumours: Mohamed Salah to Rodrygo - Big updates

Image credits: Getty

1. Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah, alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk,  are set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season after The Reds’ Champions League exit.

Image credits: Getty

2. Caoimhin Kelleher

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has attracted strong interest from Chelsea, who are confident of beating Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur to secure his signing.

Image credits: Twitter

3. Jorginho

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho’s agent is back in Brazil and will look to secure a summer deal for Italy international, with Flamengo currently leading the race.

Image credits: Twitter

4. Rasmus Hojlund

The talks have been held between Manchester United and Napoli to sign Rasmus Hojlund, who is being valued at £51m.

Image credits: Twitter

5. Rodrygo

Real Madrid star Rodrygo, along with Endrick, have attracted strong interest from Chelsea, who are likely to place a double bid worth £151.5m to secure a deal.

Image credits: Twitter

6. Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has attracted interest from Paris Saint Germain, who are willing to offer a contract worth €100 million.

Image credits: Twitter

7. Luis Diaz

Luiz Diaz’s agents and Liverpool had held talks with regards to contract renewal, as FC Barcelona are looking to secure Colombian’s signature.

Image credits: Twitter

8. Cristian Romero

Real Madrid have their eyes on Tottenham will sell centre-back Cristian Romero if he is not willing to renew the contract that runs until 2027.

Image credits: Twitter

9. Enzo Barrenechea

Aston Villa might sell midfielder Enzo Barrenechea after his strong performances on loan at Valencia increased his value.

Image credits: Twitter

10. Daniel Munoz

Manchester City are willing to sign Crystal Palace right-back Daniel Munoz for a low price this summer.
 

Image credits: Twitter

