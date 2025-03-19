Football transfer rumours: Mohamed Salah to Rodrygo - Big updates

Sports
Mohamed Salah, alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, are set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season after The Reds’ Champions League exit.
Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has attracted strong interest from Chelsea, who are confident of beating Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur to secure his signing.
Arsenal midfielder Jorginho’s agent is back in Brazil and will look to secure a summer deal for Italy international, with Flamengo currently leading the race.
The talks have been held between Manchester United and Napoli to sign Rasmus Hojlund, who is being valued at £51m.
Real Madrid star Rodrygo, along with Endrick, have attracted strong interest from Chelsea, who are likely to place a double bid worth £151.5m to secure a deal.
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has attracted interest from Paris Saint Germain, who are willing to offer a contract worth €100 million.
Luiz Diaz’s agents and Liverpool had held talks with regards to contract renewal, as FC Barcelona are looking to secure Colombian’s signature.
Real Madrid have their eyes on Tottenham will sell centre-back Cristian Romero if he is not willing to renew the contract that runs until 2027.
Aston Villa might sell midfielder Enzo Barrenechea after his strong performances on loan at Valencia increased his value.
Manchester City are willing to sign Crystal Palace right-back Daniel Munoz for a low price this summer.
