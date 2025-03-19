IPL 2025: How to book match tickets? Guide for all 10 teams

Sports
Tickets are available on chennaisuperkings.com, district.in with price range from ₹1,700 to ₹7,500.
Prices range from ₹3,000 to ₹30,000 on BookMyShow and MI website, varying by seating and match significance.
Tickets available on rcb.com or insider.in at starting cost of ₹2,000, with premium up to ₹20,000.
Available on BookMyShow and kkr.in. Ticket prices range from ₹500 to ₹25,000, depending on seating.
Tickets are sold on district.in and at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium box office from ₹500 to ₹10,000.
Purchase tickets through insider.in or delhicapitals.in. Ticket prices vary between ₹500 and ₹14,000.
Tickets are available on insider.in and punjabkingsipl.in. Prices typically range from ₹800 to ₹8,000.
Buy tickets via BookMyShow or rajasthanroyals.com. Ticket prices start at ₹400 and can go up to ₹12,000.
Tickets can be bought on insider.in and lsg.in. Prices range from ₹500 to ₹15,000.
Available through BookMyShow and gujarattitansipl.com. Ticket prices vary between ₹500 and ₹20,000.
