Novak Djokovic to Lewis Hamilton: 5 sporting icons who are vegan

Sports
Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic credits his switch to a plant-based diet for boosting his energy levels, endurance, and overall health on and off the court.
Seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton is a vocal advocate for veganism, attributing it to his increased vitality and commitment to environmental sustainability
Australian tennis maverick Nick Kyrgios opted for a plant-based diet to improve his health and well-being, which he believes has positively impacted his performance.
Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa has embraced veganism, acknowledging how it has contributed to his physical fitness and performance in international cricket.
The Finland star is also a practing vegan and has claimed that this has helped him a lot in his racing career.