Sports

Novak Djokovic to Lewis Hamilton: 5 sporting icons who are vegan

Image credits: Getty

Novak Djokovic

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic credits his switch to a plant-based diet for boosting his energy levels, endurance, and overall health on and off the court.

Image credits: Getty

Lewis Hamilton

Seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton is a vocal advocate for veganism, attributing it to his increased vitality and commitment to environmental sustainability

Image credits: Getty

Nick Kyrgios

Australian tennis maverick Nick Kyrgios opted for a plant-based diet to improve his health and well-being, which he believes has positively impacted his performance.

Image credits: Getty

Adam Zampa

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa has embraced veganism, acknowledging how it has contributed to his physical fitness and performance in international cricket.

Image credits: Getty

Kimi Raikkonen

The Finland star is also a practing vegan and has claimed that this has helped him a lot in his racing career.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One