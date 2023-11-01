Happy Birthday VVS Laxman: 7 quotes by the former Indian player

CRICKET
"Cricket is a team game, and you need each and every individual to succeed. It's not about one individual."
"Success in cricket is a result of your preparation, hard work, and the relentless pursuit of perfection."
"Challenges are what make life interesting, and overcoming them is what makes life meaningful."
"In cricket, as in life, you must adapt to the changing conditions and evolve to stay relevant."
"I always believed that it's important to enjoy the journey rather than just thinking about the end result."
"Mental strength is as crucial as physical fitness in cricket. The mind can be your greatest asset or your biggest obstacle."
"Cricket teaches you the importance of patience and persistence. Success doesn't come overnight; it's a long, continuous journey."
"Your failures in cricket can be your best teachers. Learn from them and keep moving forward."
"It's not about the records you break; it's about the impact you make on the game and the lives of those around you."
"In cricket and in life, be gracious in both victory and defeat. That's the mark of a true sportsman."