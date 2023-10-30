CRICKET

Happy Birthday Ish Sodhi: 7 quotes by the New Zealand spinner

Image credits: Getty

Aggressive Bowling

"I think my style of bowling is quite aggressive. I like to think of myself as a wicket-taker."

Image credits: Getty

Funny Game

"Cricket is a funny game; it can change very quickly."

Image credits: Getty

Mind Games

"It's not just the physical aspect of spinning the ball; it's about setting batsmen up mentally."

Image credits: Getty

Be the Best

"You always want to be the best at what you do. You want to be the best in the world."

Image credits: Getty

Growth

"In cricket, it's very important to keep learning, keep growing as a player."

Image credits: Getty

Tactical battle

"Being a spinner, you have to think on your feet, and it's quite a tactical battle."

Image credits: Getty

Never Settle

"You never want to settle; you always want to strive for something better."

Image credits: Getty
