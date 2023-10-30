Happy Birthday Ish Sodhi: 7 quotes by the New Zealand spinner

CRICKET
"I think my style of bowling is quite aggressive. I like to think of myself as a wicket-taker."
"Cricket is a funny game; it can change very quickly."
"It's not just the physical aspect of spinning the ball; it's about setting batsmen up mentally."
"You always want to be the best at what you do. You want to be the best in the world."
"In cricket, it's very important to keep learning, keep growing as a player."
"Being a spinner, you have to think on your feet, and it's quite a tactical battle."
"You never want to settle; you always want to strive for something better."