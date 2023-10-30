Happy Birthday Ansu Fati: Top 5 performances by the Spanish star

Sports
Ansu Fati became the youngest goal scorer in Barcelona's history in August 2019 when he found the back of the net in a La Liga match against Osasuna.
In February 2020, Fati scored a crucial brace against Levante in La Liga, securing a 2-1 victory for Barcelona.
In October 2020, Ansu Fati became the youngest player to score in a UEFA Champions League match for Barcelona. He netted a goal in a group stage game against Ferencváros.
Fati's outstanding performances extended to the Spanish national team. In September 2020, he scored a memorable hat-trick in a UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine.
Throughout his early career, Ansu Fati consistently delivered standout performances in La Liga, displaying his dribbling skills, goal-scoring prowess, and versatility in attack.