Happy Birthday Mohammad Nawaz: Top 7 performances by the all-rounder

CRICKET
In a T20I match against Sri Lanka, Mohammad Nawaz put up a brilliant performance by taking 4 wickets for just 17 runs.
Nawaz has been a consistent performer in the Pakistan Super League, contributing with both bat and ball for various franchises, including Quetta Gladiators.
Nawaz made his T20I debut against the UAE and had an immediate impact, taking two wickets for just 27 runs in his four overs.
Nawaz played a crucial role in Pakistan's victory over Sri Lanka in a T20I, contributing with both bat and ball. He scored important runs and took wickets.
In a T20I match against the West Indies, Mohammad Nawaz displayed his all-round abilities by scoring 20 runs and taking 2 wickets.
Nawaz has had several noteworthy performances in ODIs, including key contributions with the ball against top teams like Australia.
Nawaz has consistently performed in domestic cricket for various teams, often playing match-winning roles with both bat and ball.