Happy Birthday Mohammad Nawaz: Top 7 performances by the all-rounder

Outstanding Bowling Figures Against Sri Lanka (2015)

In a T20I match against Sri Lanka, Mohammad Nawaz put up a brilliant performance by taking 4 wickets for just 17 runs.

Consistent Performances in Pakistan Super League (PSL)

Nawaz has been a consistent performer in the Pakistan Super League, contributing with both bat and ball for various franchises, including Quetta Gladiators. 

T20I Debut Against United Arab Emirates (2016)

Nawaz made his T20I debut against the UAE and had an immediate impact, taking two wickets for just 27 runs in his four overs.

Pivotal Role in Pakistan's Victory Against Sri Lanka (2017)

Nawaz played a crucial role in Pakistan's victory over Sri Lanka in a T20I, contributing with both bat and ball. He scored important runs and took wickets.
 

Brilliant Performance Against West Indies (2016)

In a T20I match against the West Indies, Mohammad Nawaz displayed his all-round abilities by scoring 20 runs and taking 2 wickets.

Key Contributions in ODIs Against Australia (2019)

Nawaz has had several noteworthy performances in ODIs, including key contributions with the ball against top teams like Australia.

Vital All-Round Performance in Domestic Cricket:

Nawaz has consistently performed in domestic cricket for various teams, often playing match-winning roles with both bat and ball.

