Happy Birthday Magic Johnson: 10 quotes of the basketball legend

Sports
"You're the only one who can make the difference. Whatever your dream is, go for it."
"I'm a guy who likes to see others succeed and wants to help them succeed."
"Ask not what your teammates can do for you. Ask what you can do for your teammates."
"When you face a crisis, you know who your true friends are."
"I'm the kind of person who always likes to be doing something."
It's not about the hours you put in, but what you put in the hours.
"I'm the biggest fighter in the world, but I will fight only for the right things."
“All kids need is a little help, a little hope, and somebody who believes in them."
"I am a businessman. This is what I do each and every day. I love it."