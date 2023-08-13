Sports

Happy Birthday Magic Johnson: 10 quotes of the basketball legend

Image credits: Getty

Chase Your Dreams

"You're the only one who can make the difference. Whatever your dream is, go for it."

Image credits: Getty

Elevating Others to Succeed

"I'm a guy who likes to see others succeed and wants to help them succeed."

Image credits: Getty

Pursue Your Dreams Fearlessly

"You're the only one who can make the difference. Whatever your dream is, go for it."

Image credits: Getty

Teammates First, Always

"Ask not what your teammates can do for you. Ask what you can do for your teammates."

Image credits: Getty

True Friends in Crisis

"When you face a crisis, you know who your true friends are."

Image credits: Getty

Embracing Productivity

"I'm the kind of person who always likes to be doing something."

Image credits: Getty

Quality over Quantity

It's not about the hours you put in, but what you put in the hours.

Image credits: Getty

Fighting for What's Right

"I'm the biggest fighter in the world, but I will fight only for the right things."

Image credits: Getty

Nurturing Hope in Kids

“All kids need is a little help, a little hope, and somebody who believes in them."

Image credits: Getty

Embracing Business Passion

"I am a businessman. This is what I do each and every day. I love it."

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One