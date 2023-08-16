Sports

From Ronaldo to Neymar: 10 stars who joined Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo's Impact

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Riyadh-based Al-Nassr in January marked the beginning of the influx of global football stars into the Saudi Pro League.

Neymar's transfer

Brazilian forward Neymar's recent signing with Al-Hilal on a two-year contract adds even more star power to the Saudi Pro League, showcasing the league's growing appeal.

Karim Benzema's Move

Karim Benzema, the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner and Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate, signed a three-year contract with Al-Ittihad in June, further elevating the league's profile.

Sadio Mane's Notable Signing

Senegalese star Sadio Mane was a crucial part of Liverpool's title-winning campaigns, joined Ronaldo's Al-Nassr with a substantial annual salary and performance-based bonuses.

Riyad Mahrez's Transfer

Algeria's captain Riyad Mahrez signed a four-year deal with Al-Ahli, making a significant transfer worth 35 million euros.

N'Golo Kante's Arrival

N'Golo Kante a key member of France's 2018 World Cup-winning squad, joined Jeddah-based Al-Ittihad on a three-year deal, bolstering the team's midfield.

Roberto Firmino's transfer

 Another ex-Liverpool player, Roberto Firmino, left the club after eight seasons to play for Al-Ahli.

Jordan Henderson's Controversial Move

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson's move to Al-Ettifaq until 2026 has sparked debate due to his past LGBTQ support, in contrast with Saudi Arabia's laws.

Marcelo Brozovic's Transition

Marcelo Brozovic embarked on a new journey by signing a three-year deal with Al-Nassr, with the transfer fee being 18 million euros.

Edouard Mendy signing

Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, also joined Al-Ahli after a successful stint at Chelsea

