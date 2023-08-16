From Ronaldo to Neymar: 10 stars who joined Saudi Pro League

Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Riyadh-based Al-Nassr in January marked the beginning of the influx of global football stars into the Saudi Pro League.
Brazilian forward Neymar's recent signing with Al-Hilal on a two-year contract adds even more star power to the Saudi Pro League, showcasing the league's growing appeal.
Karim Benzema, the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner and Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate, signed a three-year contract with Al-Ittihad in June, further elevating the league's profile.
Senegalese star Sadio Mane was a crucial part of Liverpool's title-winning campaigns, joined Ronaldo's Al-Nassr with a substantial annual salary and performance-based bonuses.
Algeria's captain Riyad Mahrez signed a four-year deal with Al-Ahli, making a significant transfer worth 35 million euros.
N'Golo Kante a key member of France's 2018 World Cup-winning squad, joined Jeddah-based Al-Ittihad on a three-year deal, bolstering the team's midfield.
Another ex-Liverpool player, Roberto Firmino, left the club after eight seasons to play for Al-Ahli.
Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson's move to Al-Ettifaq until 2026 has sparked debate due to his past LGBTQ support, in contrast with Saudi Arabia's laws.
Marcelo Brozovic embarked on a new journey by signing a three-year deal with Al-Nassr, with the transfer fee being 18 million euros.
Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, also joined Al-Ahli after a successful stint at Chelsea