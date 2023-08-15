When Dhoni retired from international cricket on Independence Day

CRICKET
On this day in 2020, MS Dhoni declared retirement from international cricket.
Dhoni shared a video on Instagram with the caption "Consider me as Retired."
The retirement video featured the song "Mai Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hu"
Played 350 ODIs, with a high score of 183 against Sri Lanka.
Only captain to win ICC 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy.
MS Dhoni was known for quick wicketkeeping, finishing prowess and his excellent captaincy skills.
Dhoni's composed demeanour earned him the title of 'Captain Cool'
Guided Chennai Super Kings to fifth IPL trophy in 2023