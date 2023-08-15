CRICKET

When Dhoni retired from international cricket on Independence Day

Retirement Announcement

On this day in 2020, MS Dhoni declared retirement from international cricket.

Instagram Farewell

Dhoni shared a video on Instagram with the caption "Consider me as Retired."

Musical Tribute

The retirement video featured the song "Mai Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hu"

ODI Highlight

Played 350 ODIs, with a high score of 183 against Sri Lanka.

ICC Glory

Only captain to win ICC 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy.

Versatile Player

MS Dhoni was known for quick wicketkeeping, finishing prowess and his excellent captaincy skills.

Captain Cool

Dhoni's composed demeanour earned him the title of 'Captain Cool'

IPL success

Guided Chennai Super Kings to fifth IPL trophy in 2023

