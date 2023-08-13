Sports

Alan Shearer birthday: 7 quotes by Premier League's top goal scorer

1. Alan Shearer on football

"Football's not just about scoring goals - it's about winning."

2. Alan Shearer on being a footballer

"As a kid I always wanted to be a centre-forward. I wanted the buzz and thrill of scoring goals from an early age."

3. Alan Shearer on Newcastle fans

"Newcastle fans never cease to amaze me. If there was a trophy for best supporters this lot would win it hands down every year."

4. Alan Shearer on his upbringing

"The best advice I was given was to stay grounded, stay who you are and never forget where you came from."

5. Alan Shearer on representing England

"No money in the world can buy a white England shirt."

6. Alan Shearer on challenges faced

"I was never a cheat, but I was always painted as the villain."

7. Alan Shearer on life

"My motto in life is 'if you give 100 per cent then no one can ask any more'."

